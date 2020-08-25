1/1
Stephen Mark James DENEAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the age of 25. Will be lovingly remembered by his mother Mary Ellen Deneau and by his father Mark Deneau (Nita). Loved brother of Alyssa Deneau (Jordan). Will be fondly remembered by his dear girlfriend Jaelyn Gammon. Loving grandson of Virginia and Jim Deneau. Predeceased by his grandparents Noreen and Stephen Borrow. Dear nephew of Roseann Blake (Doug), Elizabeth Borrow, Brian Borrow (Ann) and Mike Deneau (Kim). Will also be missed by his cousins Edward Blake (Jenn), Olivia Blake, Liam Blake, Katherine Blake, Sean Fox, Cassandra Fox (Flo), by his great-aunt Bernice Kilburn and by many great-aunts and cousins. Stephen was a graduate of St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School, Victoria Harbour and Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School, Orillia. Stephen was a past member of the North Simcoe 4H Sheep Club, an avid snowmobiler, dirt biker, and a RC car enthusiast. Following cremation, a private family memorial mass was held at St. John's R.C. Church, Waubaushene. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved