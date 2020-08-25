Passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the age of 25. Will be lovingly remembered by his mother Mary Ellen Deneau and by his father Mark Deneau (Nita). Loved brother of Alyssa Deneau (Jordan). Will be fondly remembered by his dear girlfriend Jaelyn Gammon. Loving grandson of Virginia and Jim Deneau. Predeceased by his grandparents Noreen and Stephen Borrow. Dear nephew of Roseann Blake (Doug), Elizabeth Borrow, Brian Borrow (Ann) and Mike Deneau (Kim). Will also be missed by his cousins Edward Blake (Jenn), Olivia Blake, Liam Blake, Katherine Blake, Sean Fox, Cassandra Fox (Flo), by his great-aunt Bernice Kilburn and by many great-aunts and cousins. Stephen was a graduate of St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School, Victoria Harbour and Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School, Orillia. Stephen was a past member of the North Simcoe 4H Sheep Club, an avid snowmobiler, dirt biker, and a RC car enthusiast. Following cremation, a private family memorial mass was held at St. John's R.C. Church, Waubaushene. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com