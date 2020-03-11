Home

Steve Pollard

Steve Pollard Obituary
Steve passed away on March 2, 2020 at the RVH at the age of 69. he was predeceased by his mother Winifred. Father Joseph, brother David and brother Terry. he is survived by his loving daughter Shawna, and brother Raymond, sister Moreen and Margaret of B.C. and his two grandchild re Cailynn and Jayce, and many nieces and newphs his gilfriend Harriet and many manyfriends. He loved music and to dance We all ove you Dadyo You will be grealyl missed and and may you dance up a storm in Heaven. A Celebration of life will be held at the Army and Navv Club at 2 p.m. on April 11, 2020 at 52 Marrow road Barrie, Ontario.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020
