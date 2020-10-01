1/1
Steven Craig Dion
Passed away after a brief illness at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved son of Wayne Dion and the late Patricia (nee Sibbald). He will be missed by all of his aunts and uncles and their respective families. Special thank you to aunts Sharon Mortiboys (Steve), Deborah Sibbald and son Graham for all they had done for him. The family also wishes to thank the staff of G.B.G.H. for their care and compassion during a difficult time. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would by appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
