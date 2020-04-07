|
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Steven Martin Jason Strath on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 44. Predeceased by his grandparents Martin and Ilene Strath and Mathilda (Mitch) and Edward Desjardine. Beloved son to Jean and Neil Strath. Dear brother to John Strath and Lisa Smith (Jamie). Cherished uncle to Leigha, Logan, Lauren, Levi and Lainey. Steven will be fondly remembered by aunt Marlene Crowe and family; uncle Garnet and aunt Aline Desjardine and family; aunt Marlene Perryman, cousins Heidi and Melodie. Steven will be sadly missed by Cindy Cooper, Shawn Beausoleil and his many close friends. Memorial donations too Sick Kids Foundation or Make A Wish Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020