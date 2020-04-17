|
|
Passed peacefully at Oak Terrace Nursing Home in Orillia on Monday April 13, 2020 in his 90th year. Stewart, previously married to Marjorie Jenkins, will be sadly missed by his children Karrin (Dane Lugsdin) Thomas and Sandra (Dwayne) Henley. Stewart will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Misty and Dewy Henley. Stewart was a caring uncle to Bill Gapen (Richard), Debbie Lindenas, Carol Cooke, and Cindy Banks. Stewart is predeceased by his daughter Marg-Rheta Wright, and by his siblings Evelyn, Elgar, Ozzy, Bob, June, and Don. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the M.S. Society and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020