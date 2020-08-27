Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his 76th year. Stuart, predeceased by Shirley his wife of 45 years, will be sadly missed by his sons Michael (Christine), Brian (Jennifer), and Kevin, by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, by his sister Betty (Jim) Adams, and by his sister-in-law Pat. Stuart is predeceased by his brother Garnet. Cremation has taken place. There was a celebration of Stuart's life at his farm, 3660 Victoria Rd. RR1 Kirkfield, Ontario, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E. Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com