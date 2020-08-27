1/2
Stuart Ross Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his 76th year. Stuart, predeceased by Shirley his wife of 45 years, will be sadly missed by his sons Michael (Christine), Brian (Jennifer), and Kevin, by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, by his sister Betty (Jim) Adams, and by his sister-in-law Pat. Stuart is predeceased by his brother Garnet. Cremation has taken place. There was a celebration of Stuart's life at his farm, 3660 Victoria Rd. RR1 Kirkfield, Ontario, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E. Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved