Susan was born on April 16, 1951 in Toronto, Ontario and passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Penticton, British Columbia at the age of 69 years. Susan is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert John Moon, children; Carey (Tom) and Christie (Darryl), stepchildren; Brad (Kathy) and Dennis (Rhonda), grandchildren; Evan (Ebony), Adam (Arizona), Ty, Taylor, Travis (Lauren), Tia (John), Payton, Kara, Ethan and Jaxx, great-grandchildren; Chloe, Lylah, Joseph and Kendra. Susan treasured her time spent over the last 30 years with Rob travelling, touring, exploring new places and spending time with friends. Susan and Rob had the opportunity to travel across Canada and the United States in their RV, living between Ontario, British Columbia and Florida before settling in Penticton in 2017. She lived for the moments spent with her daughters, whether in person or via phone and text. Susan enjoyed a special relationship with her son-in-laws. She found great joy in watching her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow through the years. There are so many family and friends that will miss her deeply. We will all remember her words of wisdom and common sense outlook on life along with her quick wit and sense of humor. Simply put, she was a beautiful person, inside and out. Susan was a lover of all arts. She was an experienced seamstress and quilter and leaves behind many beautiful quilts to be loved for generations to come. She loved both interior and exterior design and was an avid gardener. She saw the beauty in so many things. Susan had a great interest in history and genealogy, anything English, Scottish, French or related to the British Monarchy and the military. Susan was a very spiritual person and it brings us comfort to know that she has been reunited with her son, Adam, and all her loved ones gone before her. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will not be scheduled at this time. If so desired, donations can be made in Susan's memory to either the Midland, ON branch or the Penticton, BC branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), a cause close to Susan's heart. Please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 2, 2020.