It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Susan on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 58 years old. Loving wife of Douglas Mackenzie Long. Cherished mother of Amy Parker and a proud grandmother to Wyatt Hawke. Beloved daughter to Angelina Grenier (the late Martin). Predeceased by her cat Burlee on April 9, 2020. Dear sister of Brian (Sheryl), Dennis (Sandie) and James (Kim). She will be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends and her other cat Calie. Susan was an avid boater who spent many years swimming, fishing, camping and enjoying the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay with family and friends. There are countless memories that we will hold dear. We will forever treasure her sense of humour, creativity, words of wisdom and love for the little things. She had a way of making simple moments special. Cremation has taken place. Due to the unforeseen COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, with songs of happiness and joy, we all know Susan loved music! Arrangements are entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home, 705-549-3155.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 13, 2020