Susan McGarvey died in her 64th year shortly after midnight on the 14th of January 2020, at the hospital of her birth, Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto. She was surrounded by family and friends, on what happened to be the 37th anniversary of her first date with her beloved husband of 38 years, Doug McGarvey. Susan was a strong independent woman who fought a brief but courageous battle against a rare neurological disease and cancer over the past few months. Susan was the proud mother of two sons, Fraser and Alexander (Juliann) and granddaughter, Sawyer. She was also considered to be a second mother to several of her sons' friends. She was the daughter of Nancy and the late Harry Train. Loving sister of Martin (Michelle), and Harry (Marie) Train. Daughter-in- law to Eileen and the late Pete McGarvey. Sister in law of Peter & Kay and William & Lucia McGarvey and Lyn Anthony. She was Auntie Sue to many loving nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Susan leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories, which will never fail to bring about smiles to all her family and friends, even in times of grief. She many treasured friendships with lifelong friends, relatives, and neighbours. Her outgoing, spunky personality allowed Sue to make connections wherever life led her and Doug, especially during their many trips to Cuba together. Susan was an independent woman which was evident even as a toddler, when she wandered away from home to explore the neighbourhood, only to be found by her big brother Harry in the toy department of Zellers ten blocks from home. She was also an engaged citizen who would pursue various causes, including writing a letter to the newspaper, which prompted the council to end the annual Christmas tree burning. Susan cared dearly for her mother, and they were best of friends. There's nothing she wouldn't do to help her mom enjoy life to its fullest. She loved listening to music, eating delicious foods, traveling, and day tripping. She especially enjoyed cuddles from the family dog, Murphy. She loved to dance, sing like Janis Joplin, and was a truly creative soul. Susan enjoyed photography, writing poetry, making jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, and spinning pottery. Her fun personality continued to shine through, even while fighting for her life. She made friends with her caregivers, telling jokes and making them laugh. Even on life support in the ICU, Sue would smile and give a big thumbs up to the nurses when they played music for her. It always brought her such joy. Doug and family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the exceptional care Susan received during her care journey. Dr. Lea Babcock and the clinical teams at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Toronto Western, and Mount Sinai, in particular, the ICU. Thank you for ensuring our Sue was well cared for. The family is grateful to Tanya Kleist for her time, kindness, and compassion in her many visits to Sue while in the hospital in Toronto. She was a true friend, and the daughter Sue wished she had. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at 1 to 3 pm on the 23rd of May at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. She would want her loved ones to gather and raise a toast on her behalf. Susan would want to remind us that life is too short, and for us to follow our dreams and create our own adventures. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to support the ICU at Mount Sinai. Donations can be made online at www.supportsinai.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020