Passed away at Victoria Village Manor, Barrie on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Larry for 49 years. Loving mother to Jeff (Selina Lem) and Kari (Jeff Knisley). Cherished grandmother to Jayden, Siena, and Sylvie Harris; and Ben Knisley. Dear sister to Terry Exell (Linda), Trudy Patterson (Rob), and Ron Exell (Lisa). Susan will be forever loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. with words of remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society (research) or Toronto Memory Clinic (for research) would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca Special thank you to the staff of Windsor Floor at Victoria Village for their care and compassion shown to Susan over the past number of years.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020