Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jane Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away at Victoria Village Manor, Barrie on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Larry for 49 years. Loving mother to Jeff (Selina Lem) and Kari (Jeff Knisley). Cherished grandmother to Jayden, Siena, and Sylvie Harris; and Ben Knisley. Dear sister to Terry Exell (Linda), Trudy Patterson (Rob), and Ron Exell (Lisa). Susan will be forever loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. with words of remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society (research) or Toronto Memory Clinic (for research) would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca Special thank you to the staff of Windsor Floor at Victoria Village for their care and compassion shown to Susan over the past number of years.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -