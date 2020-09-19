1/1
Susan Mary STEIN
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 17, 2020 at age 73. Beloved wife of Blaine Stein of Severn Bridge, loving mother of Mark and wife Christina, son Brent and Carrie Anne, proud Nana to Grace, Kyah, Zach, Ava and Lorne. Pre-deceased by mother Eileen Peacock, father Ralph Peacock, brother Andrew Peacock and sister Vanessa Carnegie. Susan will be remembered by her selflessness, her amazing ability to put everyone ahead of herself and her commitment to close friends and family. She was quick witted, funny and a best friend to many. Susan will be dearly missed by friends and family. Susan was a respected member of her community actively participating with The Severn Bridge Community Hall. The family would like to extend many thanks to those involved in Susan's cancer treatment over the past 10 months and those in her circle of care before that. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society and will be accepted by The Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater Road East, Orillia. (705) 326-3595.

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
