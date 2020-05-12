Susan May Crooks
1952 - 2020
July 3 1952 - May 8 2020 Passed away peacefully at her home. She leaves behind her beloved husband Edward Crooks, her loving daughter Sherry Barnes (Casey), and her loving son Chris Crooks (Tracy). She was a proud loving grandmother to Haley Barnes (Bob), Danielle Barnes (Ricky) and Zachary. She was a very proud great grandmother to Wyatt. Susan is predeceased by her father James Bartlett and her mother Betty Bartlett. Susan was a beloved sister of John Bartlett (Anne) of Terrace, British Columbia, Bev Fleetham (Jack) and Pat Clements all of Orillia. She will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. M. Italiano and Dr. J. MacFadyen both of Orillia and Dr. R. Gowing of Barrie for their exceptional care. A sincere thank you to the staff in the Dialysis Unit for their care and compassion. Also thanks to C.C.A.C, Bayshore Nursing, ParaMed PSW service for your care and support. Susan wished to say thank you for your Dialysis friendship. Donations to the Charity of Ones Choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
