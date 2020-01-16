|
Susan Reilly (Quinn) of Orillia, died unexpectedly at the age of 59. Peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019 as she succumbed to the effects of heart disease. Born May 10, 1960 in Parry Sound, Ontario to Bob Quinn (predeceased) and Margaret Quinn. During her career, Susan was an accomplished Insurance Broker for the Co-Operators Insurance Company. Susan loved the sun, gardening, walks by the water, dancing in the rain and retail therapy. Susan was a great artist and with her talents created beautiful paintings. Susan often donated her art and time to benefiting the Easter Seals of Ontario and other charities. Though Susan's health had been declining for years, few people knew to the extent of which she struggled. Her joy for life and impressive spirit kept her pushing through the pain. No matter the circumstances, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. She passed her resilience, amiability and perseverance to all her children. Family and friends were her passion and delight. Susan is survived by her three children Tara-Lynn Reilly, Keara Sweet (Lee), Darian Vyriotes (Cyrus) and grandchildren Nevaeh, Nyla, Nathan and Nadia. Susan is also survived of many siblings, nieces and nephews. Her adventurous spirit is unforgettable. Susan touched many lives positively and she was always supporting others. A sincere thank you to the Women's and Children's Shelter of Barrie where Susan happily spent her last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Susan's name to the Women's and Children's shelter of Barrie by accessing barrieshelter.com or e-mailing [email protected] Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca Respecting Susan's wishes for cremation, a gathering exclusive to immediate family will transpire. You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered. "Love you lots and bunches, always & forever. Mom xox"
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020