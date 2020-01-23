|
Born September 16, 1950, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, at London University Hospital, with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Betty (nee Wilson) and Fred Ardiel, she is survived by her partner Christopher Roberts and daughter Kristen Salter of Mission Veijo, California. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tanya Heath of Calgary. She will be missed by sister Nancy Ardiel, brother John Ardiel (Lynda), and her four grandchildren: Anna and Garrett Robb and Adrian and Maximus Heath. Wonderful Aunt Sue to niece Caleigh McGuigan and nephews Greg and Liam Ardiel. Cremation has already taken place. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be made for early summer 2020. The family would like to thank the sta? at the hospital in Sosua, the medical transport company and London University Hospital for the care they provided. In honour of Susan, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me set up to help pay for the medical air transport that Susan required from the Dominican Republic to Canada. https:// www.gofundme.com/f/hxmrsg-medical-transport-for-mom
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020