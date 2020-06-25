Born November 29, 1952 in Balham, England. Passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Roy Warner (predeceased 2005). Loving mother of Tiffany and Samantha Cameron and nana of Aria Logan. Daughter of Frank Dawes (predeceased) and Morva Stockdale (Dawes) (predeceased). Granddaughter of Winifred Davis (predeceased). Loved sister of Barry Stockdale and aunt of Dayna Tyhurst (nee Stockdale) and Derik Stockdale. She had such a passion for the Collingwood Museum, the towns' heritage and for history itself. If you knew Susan, you knew her love of knitting and her newest love for her sock machine. Many people knew how much she enjoyed gifting her handmade socks at Christmas. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be missed but never forgotten. As per Susan's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life held on a beautiful farm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1087 Fairgrounds Road South, Stayner, Ontario. We welcome family and friends to attend between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Susan to the Collingwood Museum would be appreciated. The family would like to take this time to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Friends may visit Susan's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.