Suzette passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Saviour, at the Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 85th year. Suzette was born and raised in Montreal. Following a few years as an officer in the Salvation Army serving in Ontario and Nova Scotia, she enjoyed a career as a French specialist with the Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal, teaching at the elementary school level. She was an active member of the Salvation Army in Montreal until 2005 and then in Orillia and Wiarton Ontario. Suzette enjoyed music, travel and a good game of scrabble. No funeral service will be held due to Covid-19. Interment will take place at the Mount Royal Cemetery in Montreal at a later date. Donations in her memory would be appreciated by the Salvation Army in Montreal, Orillia or Wiarton.