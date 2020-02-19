Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Resources
More Obituaries for Sven Sheen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sven Sheen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sven Sheen Obituary
Passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on February 15, 2020 in his 79th year with his wife Suzanne by his side. Predeceased by his parents Ami Kaltenieks and Oscar Sins and survived by Gundega Spencer, Signe Kaltenieks and brothers-in-law Victor, Patrick and Tom Brodeur. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place later. The family thanks the ICU staff for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to RVH Cardiology. Arrangements entrusted to Nicholls Funeral Home (300 Midland Ave., Midland). Messages of condolences are welcome at www.nicholsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -