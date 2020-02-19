|
Passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on February 15, 2020 in his 79th year with his wife Suzanne by his side. Predeceased by his parents Ami Kaltenieks and Oscar Sins and survived by Gundega Spencer, Signe Kaltenieks and brothers-in-law Victor, Patrick and Tom Brodeur. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place later. The family thanks the ICU staff for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to RVH Cardiology. Arrangements entrusted to Nicholls Funeral Home (300 Midland Ave., Midland). Messages of condolences are welcome at www.nicholsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020