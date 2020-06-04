Passed away at Hillcrest Village Care Centre on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Viola (nee Quesnelle). Dear father of Terry (Carol), the late Anthony "Tony" (survived by Judy), Elizabeth Dumais (John), Carol Marion (Larry, predeceased by Ron Marion), Violet LaRoque (the late John), Wanda Puddicomb (Bill) and Belinda Marion (Ken). He will be lovingly remembered by his 14 grand-children, 26 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the many members of his extended family. His door was always opened for those who needed a place to stay. Predeceased by his siblings Alfreda Lenio, Peter and Zygmunt "Mike" Przybyskewski. Ted will be deeply missed by his companion Jackie Henderson. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Margaret's Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Hillcrest Village Care Centre would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca When Tomorrow Starts Without Me When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'll be right there in your heart. Love ya bunches Ted (Dad)
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.