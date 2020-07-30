Passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved daughter of Rhea and the late Jack Snache. Sadly missed by her children Jesse, Cat (Ashley), and Ocean. Dearly loved sister of Loretta (Steve), Patrick (Connie), Jackie (Chip), Dennis, Shannon (Sheldon), special sister Vivian, and the late Joe Snake. Always loved and missed by special Auntie Bela. Forever remembered, sadly missed, and loved by many other family members including her nieces, nephews, "cuzzins", and dear friends. Also feeling her absence are her fur babies Mary-Jane and Faith. Family, friends and members of the community will be welcomed at the Rama Community Hall on Rama Rd., on Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 31st, from 1 to 3 p.m. A private service will take place on Friday before the visitation. Cremation has taken place. Due to current world events, Covid-19 restrictions will be in place and the wearing of face masks will be mandatory. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com