1/1
Tami "Chic" SNACHE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tami's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved daughter of Rhea and the late Jack Snache. Sadly missed by her children Jesse, Cat (Ashley), and Ocean. Dearly loved sister of Loretta (Steve), Patrick (Connie), Jackie (Chip), Dennis, Shannon (Sheldon), special sister Vivian, and the late Joe Snake. Always loved and missed by special Auntie Bela. Forever remembered, sadly missed, and loved by many other family members including her nieces, nephews, "cuzzins", and dear friends. Also feeling her absence are her fur babies Mary-Jane and Faith. Family, friends and members of the community will be welcomed at the Rama Community Hall on Rama Rd., on Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 31st, from 1 to 3 p.m. A private service will take place on Friday before the visitation. Cremation has taken place. Due to current world events, Covid-19 restrictions will be in place and the wearing of face masks will be mandatory. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved