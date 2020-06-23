Tammy Ann WATSON
54. Our social butterfly has flown away. Tammy Ann Watson (nee Pugh) lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2020, surrounded by family and friends and her faithful dog Zoey. Tammy was the Daughter of the late Andrew and Linda Pugh, loving wife of 30 years to Scott Murray. Devoted mother to Jessica and (Jeff) Worsnop, and proud grandmother to Riley and Felix Worsnop. She was big sister to Tina, Jackie, Dawn, and Phillip, and aunt/great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Tammy worked as a dedicated credit manager for many years with Richvale-York. In memory of Tammy's social nature, the family invite you to an informal garden gathering at 14 Maple Avenue, Beeton Ontario on June 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Donations can be made to Matthews House Hospice or the Canadian Arthritis Society.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.
