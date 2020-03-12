|
Died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Royal Victoria Health Centre in her 58th year. Teodora of Stayner, formally of Bulgaria. Daughter of Ivanka and the late Todor Bacev. Loving mother of Chantal Bacev-Giles (Ryan Miller), Jordan Bacev and Theron Bacev. She will also be missed by her cousins Svetla, Emil and Dimitar and second cousins Todor, Krasimir and Alexander, and their family in Bulgaria. Teodora is predeceased by her brother Georgi. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. Friends, will receive at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2 o'clock till the Funeral Service time in the Chapel at 3 o'clock. Interment Stayner Union Cemetery in the spring. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN would be greatly appreciated by Teodora's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020