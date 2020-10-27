Passed away peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of the late Carmel Christo (2016). Loved father of Darcy Christo (Rebecca) and Teri Lyn Smethurst (Brandon). Loving grandpa of Bailey, Morgan and Max. A family service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre 705-435-3535.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 27, 2020.