It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Terrence Frank Skelcher (Terry) in his 83rd year on July 4, 2020 at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband of Gail Skelcher for 51 years. Much loved and cherished father of Michael Skelcher, Kevin Gowanlock (Sherri), Sheryl Gowanlock (Doug) and Colleen Skelcher. Very proud and loving grandpa of Kaleen - predeceased, Josh (Steph), Andrew (Laura), Jessi (Korey), Cody (Kate), Shane, Silas and River. He was better known to his grandkids as G.T. - short for Grandpa Terry and his favourite store, Giant Tiger! Also loved great-G.T. to Rilynn, Greyson, Raeya and Gavin. Terry was the oldest brother of Sylvia, Sanda - predeceased (Alvin), Ken (Liz), Winnie (Bob - predeceased) and Charlie - predeceased (Sandra). Their support, love and regular visits from Whitby were treasured! Terry was an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews who will miss him. Terry worked as a law clerk in Orillia for 40 plus years and valued the many friendships he had made. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He had many fond memories of his involvement with Jr. and Sr. hockey in Orillia, his fastball announcing and his many golf trips with Kinsmen Buddies, of which Terry was a life member. He enjoyed many years refereeing hockey in "The Old Barn" and both coaching and umpiring baseball. In recent years, he enjoyed his time spent following the Super Series Slo-Pitch with Kevin. As a grandpa he was the biggest fan of all the sports his grandkids played throughout the seasons. We can picture Terry now reminiscing with all those we have loved and lost and starting most conversations with, "Well, here's the thing...". Rest in peace our beloved G.T. and we'll meet you on the other side! We would like to thank the staff of the I.C.U. and Soldiers 1 at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and compassion to Terry and his family during his final days. We are grateful for the time they gave to us during these very difficult times. In keeping with Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when permitted. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family and may be made through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca