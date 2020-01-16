|
In memory of Josephine & Alex McCarthy & Terry Bloom Through years of happiness, sorrow & tears Unforgettable memories grow stronger We proudly carry on your strength And determination of honest survival In the battle of living One of the GREATEST legacies you passed on Was that necessary combination "Firm Faith, Perseverance & Endurance" (A 'thread of steel laced with a joy of living") We remain with the magic power of memory Which renews & restores belief of strength Within ourselves, just by Looking Up! Loved, remembered, TREASURED! Mom, Dad and Terry - we're still dancin' Remembering you with LOVE - Your McCarthy Clan
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020