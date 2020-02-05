Home

Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home
207 Mill Street
Angus, ON L0M 1B0
(705) 424-1114
Passed away suddenly in Bancroft, ON on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 62nd year. Terry always lived life large and had a great love and respect for the outdoors. Terry had an outgoing and infectious personality. He was very much loved by all who knew him. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Jessica Pridham-Haid (Eric). Dear son of Pat Pridham and the late Charles. Sadly missed by his brothers Richard, Randy and Derrick (Jodi). Terry will always be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his uncle Buck and his many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. At Terry's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion-Angus Branch #499, 15 Fraser Street Angus, ON on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home - Angus, ON 705-424-1114. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020
