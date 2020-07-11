Passed away peacefully at his home in Coldwater with family at his side on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty". Loved father of Jason Lye (Karen), Jeff Lye, Terry Reed (Nicole), and Mandy Burbidge (Scott). Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren. At Terry's request he will be cremated and a private family graveside service was held at the Coldwater Cemetery. A memorial gathering to celebrated Terry's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Terry may be made to the Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum or to the Coldwater Mill and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com