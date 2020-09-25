On April 6, 1937, Thelma was born at home on Maple Street in Collingwood, Ontario to Stanley and Elvira Blackburn. She was the third born of six children (Murray, Gord, Thelma, Muriel, Helen and Doug) and was raised in a strong and loving Baptist family. Faith and family were always an important part of Thelma's life. As a child, Thelma attended King George Elementary School and then later Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI). Out of high school Thelma went to work at the Toronto Dominion Bank in Collingwood where she worked for many years as a manager of the business accounts. She met the love of her life, John Meesters through mutual friends and was married at the First Baptist Church in Collingwood on June 6, 1959. Thelma and John were dedicated members of First Baptist Church with John helping to run the radio on Sunday mornings and Thelma singing in the choir, a member of the Mother's group and teaching Sunday school. Thelma was involved in all things hospitality at the church from working in the kitchen helping with church dinners and lunches, to helping plan/host wedding and baby showers along with church picnics. She loved to sing. Thelma shared her beautiful soprano and later alto voice, not only with the church choir but by singing at many weddings and other church functions along with singing many duets with her sister Helen and daughter Krista. Thelma was a member of First Baptist Church Collingwood for over 60 years. Thelma and John started their family in 1960 with the birth of their son Steve and in 1974 added to their family with the birth of their daughter Krista. Family was the center of Thelma and John's life. They supported their kids in all their endeavours and enjoyed many extended family get-together's, Sunday barbecues, pool parties and family reunions. Thelma loved to read, knit, dance, play cards (especially euchre), bike, cross-country ski and developed a love of watching sports. Thelma and John spent many Saturday nights attending euchre nights and dances with family and friends or at home watching Hockey Night in Canada. They loved attending their children and later grandchildren's sporting events. The Maple Leafs or Blue Jays were their other favourite teams. After the additions of her daughter-in-law Jennifer and son-in-law Ryen, Thelma and John's family grew again with the births of 5 grandchildren; Paige (Barney), Cale (Rebecca), Brett, Carson and Garrett. Thelma shares her birthday with her twin grandsons. After losing the love of her life, Thelma loved to walk and shop with her sisters Helen and Muriel. She also went on a couple of "once in a lifetime" trips - one to Australia with Helen and Jim to see her nephew and his family and a full family trip to Mexico for Christmas, 2004. Most recently Thelma became a great-grandma last year and enjoyed being able to visit with her great-granddaughter Addison and get updates on her stages of growth. Thelma had a great sense of humour and beautiful smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all - out for a drive, weekend visits and dinners, catching the odd baseball or hockey game of her grandchildren, and coffee/treat visits from her sisters. Over the past 9 years, Thelma dealt with progressive dementia. She moved into Sunset Manor Long-term Care facility in 2015 where she spent her final years and days. Thelma passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by her children. She is predeceased by her husband John Meesters and her brother Gord Blackburn. Thelma will be greatly missed by her children Steve (Jennifer) Meesters, Krista (Ryen) Oakes, her grandchildren Paige (Barney) Kraft, Cale (Rebecca) Meesters, Brett Meesters, Carson and Garrett Oakes, and her great granddaughter Addison Kraft. Wonderful memories will be cherished by her siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Sunset Manor for their care and compassion over the years. The stories and sentiments shared by staff over the last week and a half warmed our hearts and are much appreciated. A private funeral service was held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Collingwood. Those wishing to view the service can do so virtually by going to the link provided on the Fawcett Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to Simcoe County Long-Term Care Sunset Manor of Collingwood in Thelma Meesters' memory. Friends may visit Thelma's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com