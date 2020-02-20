|
|
Theresa Joan Cleaveley (nee Young), at the age of 50, passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the arms of her loving husband Roger. Theresa was the loving wife of Roger. The beloved daughter of Duncan and Diana Young and daughter-in-law of Jim and Dolly Cleaveley. She was the proud "mumma" and best friend to her daughter, Krystal, and son-in-law, Cory; stepmother to Jessica (Chris), Justin (Cassidy), Emmerae (Ethan) and Chris (Jessica); and a special grandma to Kyana. Loving sister to Lori (Gino), Karen (Craig), and sister-in-law to Laurie (Bill). Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Robbie. She will be fondly remembered as the special auntie T to her many nieces and nephews and loved by all of her friends and family. She was also the mama to her precious fur babies. Theresa will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her zest for life, her immense love for family and friends, and her passion for cooking, dancing and travel. She will forever be in our hearts and memories. Memorial donations to the RVH Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020