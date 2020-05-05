Theresa Moreau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Georgian Manor, in her 99th year. She has gone on to be with her husband Henry and her children Eli, Louise Laurin, Lucille DeLorme and Pauline Kenny. She will be dearly missed by her children, Anne Leroux, Elise Desrochers, Helen Secord, Margaret Vallee, Jeanne Lewkoski, Marie Moreau, John, Ernest, Maurice and Bernard. She will be missed and her memory will be cherished by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren A special thanks to her granddaughter Julie for all that she did for her mémère. In keeping with Theresa's faith, a Memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions have loosened. A private burial in accordance with the norms of the Church has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's honour made by made online or directly to Diabetes Canada or Community Living Huronia at www.penetangfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted the Salon Funéraire -Penetanguishene - Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved