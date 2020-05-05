Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Georgian Manor, in her 99th year. She has gone on to be with her husband Henry and her children Eli, Louise Laurin, Lucille DeLorme and Pauline Kenny. She will be dearly missed by her children, Anne Leroux, Elise Desrochers, Helen Secord, Margaret Vallee, Jeanne Lewkoski, Marie Moreau, John, Ernest, Maurice and Bernard. She will be missed and her memory will be cherished by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren A special thanks to her granddaughter Julie for all that she did for her mémère. In keeping with Theresa's faith, a Memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions have loosened. A private burial in accordance with the norms of the Church has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's honour made by made online or directly to Diabetes Canada or Community Living Huronia at www.penetangfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted the Salon Funéraire -Penetanguishene - Funeral Home
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.