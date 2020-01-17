|
It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa Murphy (nee Bellisle) announces her passing on Monday January 13th, 2020. Theresa passed away at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 94. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Patrick, her daughter Nancy, and her daughter-in-law Kay. She was also predeceased by her siblings, and her parents Joseph and Victoria Bellisle of Penetanguishene. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her children Daniel (the late Kay), Paul, Terence, Susan, and Sean (Lee-Anne). Theresa will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to raising her children, Theresa worked at RCA in Midland until the time of its closure, and was an active member of St. Margaret's Church. In keeping with Theresa's faith, a Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Margarets Roman Catholic Church on Saturday January 18th, 2020. Theresa's family would like to thank Dr. Donald and his staff for their care and attention. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 17, 2020