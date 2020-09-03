Thomas Aloussis

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 20, 2020 at the age of 67 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Loving husband & best friend to Cheryl and cherished father of Carrie (Jason), Jay (Michelle), Andrew (April), and Christopher (David). Proud grandfather "Dedo" to Zander, Jackson, Hunter, Ashton, Hayley and Thomas. Brother to Michael Aloussis, son in law to Marion Lewis and brother in law to Karen and Naurice Joseph. Uncle to Zachary(Aimee) Kaylene(Jordan)and Peter-Michael(Sarah) Beloved son of the late Peter and Helen Aloussis. Tom was born in Bonitsa, Macedonia and immigrated to Toronto, Canada at the age of four. Together with his family, he owned and operated The Beefeater Arms Restaurant in Barrie. Tom loved to travel and explore new places, most recently he was able to travel back to his birthplace, a lifelong dream trip. Tom adored his role as Dedo and was often found watching his grandchildren at their activities. Cheryl Aloussis and family would like to thank Dr. R. Verhaeghe, our team at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Brain Cancer, RVH Regional Cancer, the people with Hospice Simcoe programs, all the friends and family who visited, shared meals and coffee dates. Cremation and a private family gathering has taken place. For those wishing to donate, the family has chosen Royal Victoria Regional Health Center(Cancer Centre) or Hospice Simcoe for memorial donations