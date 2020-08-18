(Longtime member of Couchiching Golf & Country Club; Past Member of Orillia Curling Club and ACT) It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Tom at Southlake Regional Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 58. Proud and loving father of Mitchell Hammell of Orillia. Beloved and devoted son of Wilma and the late George Hammell of Orillia. Dearest little brother and greatest friend of Cheryl Hammell and Laurie Hammell, both of Orillia. Beloved uncle of Jennifer Harvey and Michael Harvey. Fondly remembered by Kelly Hammell, Ferne Foster and by his many wonderful friends. A special thank you to Tom's longtime friend Tim Shropshire for accompanying Tom to Newmarket. Tom was a fabulous cook who was notorious for his famous rum baked beans and macho nachos among many other culinary creations. Tommy had an infectious laugh and dynamic smile that lit up any room. He was quick witted with a fabulous sense of humour that brought joy to many. He was an impeccable grounds keeper with a meticulously kept yard, being the envy of many neighbours who consulted with Tom "the grass guru". Throughout Tommy's youth, he mastered the karaoke machine, rocked the dance floor and was more fun than a barrel of monkies. Tom was an honest, kind and patient gentleman who thrived on instilling good values in his best bud, and pride and joy, Mitchell - the greatest birthday gift he ever received. Tom remained a respectful friend and co-parent to Mitchell's mom Kelly Hammell which spoke volumes about his character. Tom was an avid curler and golfer in his day. He shared many fond memories of Couchiching Golf Course and cherished the comradery of his fellow golfers. Tom wanted to share this song (All My Life's A Circle by Harry Chapin). Please reflect on the happy times while you have a listen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW0vjZiu_rw
Friends and relatives will be received at a celebration of Tom's life, at the Couchiching Golf and Country Club, 370 Peter St. N., Orillia, on Sunday, August 23rd between 1 and 4 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a short and sweet visit would be appreciated to allow everyone through while respecting the 50 person maximum occupancy at a time. Masks required. If desired, memorial donations to the Hearth & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com