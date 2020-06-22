of New Lowell, ON passed away peacefully at Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie on Wednesday, June 17th 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved Husband of the late Bernice "Bea" Davidson (2017). Loving Father of Byron, Thomas Jr. (Karen), Beverly, Deborah (Ron), Katherine and the Christopher (2008). Cherished Grandfather of Dawn, Jesse, Crystal, Megan, He will be sadly missed by his many Great-Grandchildren. Many thanks go out to all the staff of Woods Park for the compassionate care Ted received. Ted will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many relatives and friends. At Ted's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ted's life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives Barrie, ON 888-322-7222 For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.dignifiedfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 22, 2020.