Thomas "Ted" DAVIDSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of New Lowell, ON passed away peacefully at Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie on Wednesday, June 17th 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved Husband of the late Bernice "Bea" Davidson (2017). Loving Father of Byron, Thomas Jr. (Karen), Beverly, Deborah (Ron), Katherine and the Christopher (2008). Cherished Grandfather of Dawn, Jesse, Crystal, Megan, He will be sadly missed by his many Great-Grandchildren. Many thanks go out to all the staff of Woods Park for the compassionate care Ted received. Ted will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many relatives and friends. At Ted's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ted's life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives Barrie, ON 888-322-7222 For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.dignifiedfuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home
207 Mill Street
Angus, ON L0M 1B0
(705) 424-1114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved