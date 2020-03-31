Home

Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Holmes, Thomas Edward Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday March 29th 2020 in his 77th year. Dear son of the late Howard and Grace Holmes. Loving brother of Paul Holmes of Orillia. Tom was a dedicated electrician for over 55years in the Brechin area and will be dearly missed all that new him. Cremation has taken place. At Tom's request no services will be held. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020
