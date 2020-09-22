1/1
Thomas Edward Hutchinson
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Loved husband of Norine (nee Pearson). Loving father of Brenda (John) Birrell of Cranbrook British Columbia, Brent (Dalyce) Hutchinson of Oro-Medonte, Kelly Hutchinson of Chesley, Krista Scaldwell of Unionville and Sue Hutchinson of Fernie British Columbia. Loving grandfather of Kerri Van Der Wielen, Mark Hutchinson and Chloe and Brendan Scaldwell. Loving brother of Shirley Hutchinson of Toronto. Tom was a very social, humble, kind, honest and hardworking man. He also had a great laugh and sense of humour. Friends and family were received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Tuesday, August 25th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service was held virtually on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m. though the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ A private family interment was held at West Oro Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Royal Victoria Regional Cancer Centre or First Baptist Church Barrie would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca The Hutchinson family would like to thank their friends, community and extended family for the donations in memory of Tom and their kind thoughts. A special thank you to Pastor Edwin Smart for his support at this time as well.


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 22, 2020.
