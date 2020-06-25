It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Edwin Lain Jr., on Thursday, June 18, 2020. After a long and heroic battle with cancer, Tom succumbed to his illness at his home in Orillia surrounded by his long-time best friend and companion Laura and his devoted Texas Starr. Tom was predeceased by his spouse Jeannene Lain, his father Thomas Edwin Lain, and his mother Bertha Rae Lain. Tom is survived by his son Richard Lain (Collette); and two daughters Rhonda Horner (Daniel) and Connie Martin; five grandchildren, Katherine Rae, Julia and Aaron Lain, Nikki Slack, and Kari Martin; his great grandchild Addison McDonald and his beloved aunt Mary Purcell. Tom was born February 6, 1944 in Chicago, Il, USA where he spent his early years prior to relocating to Cleburne, Texas. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and companion and friend to many both in Texas and Orillia, Ontario where he resided after he relocated to Canada after his retirement. Tom was honoured to become a permanent resident in Canada and proudly displayed both the Canadian and US flags. Tom wishes to mention a Special Thanks to Laura's mother, brother Cel, sister Mary and sister Lina who have accepted me as part of the family. Thank you for our Canadian neighbours: Harvey (dog Harley), Ed and John who were so friendly and helpful to us in Orillia. To his Doctors who have shown great care and compassion for the last 3 years; Dr. Stephen Kim (Alliston), Dr. Nam (Sunnybrook), Dr. Fallahian (Newmarket) and Dr. Li (Barrie). Tom will be cremated in Orillia and a service will take place in Texas at a later date. Tom will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.