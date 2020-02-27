|
Passed away at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Friday, February 21, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Irene of 49 years. Dear father of Deborah Lowry-Whitton and her husband Andrew of Barrie and David and his wife Ann of Bracebridge. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Daniel and Aidan. Dear brother of Brian and his wife Margaret of Napanee. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at Northwest Barrie United Church (464 Ferndale Drive North, Barrie) on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m., followed by reception. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Northwest Barrie United Church, Painswick United Church or to the IOOF Seniors Homes Inc. (Elevator Fund) through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020