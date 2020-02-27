Home

POWERED BY

Services
JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE
152 Bradford Street
Barrie, ON L4N 3B5
(705) 722-6656
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Northwest Barrie United Church
464 Ferndale Drive North,
Barrie, ON
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Northwest Barrie United Church
464 Ferndale Drive North
Barrie, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LOWRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Thomas Hamilton LOWRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Thomas Hamilton LOWRY Obituary
Passed away at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Friday, February 21, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Irene of 49 years. Dear father of Deborah Lowry-Whitton and her husband Andrew of Barrie and David and his wife Ann of Bracebridge. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Daniel and Aidan. Dear brother of Brian and his wife Margaret of Napanee. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at Northwest Barrie United Church (464 Ferndale Drive North, Barrie) on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m., followed by reception. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Northwest Barrie United Church, Painswick United Church or to the IOOF Seniors Homes Inc. (Elevator Fund) through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -