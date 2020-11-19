1/1
Thomas Leonard Noah (Len) McKENZIE
Gone to be with his Lord and Saviour on November 11, 2020, at 102 years old. Len was the loving husband of the late Dorene McKenzie and treasured friend of the late Elsie Waugh. Predeceased by brother Gordon and sister Georgina. Step-father of Brenda Finley and Bryan Jermey (Marlene). Len was warmly loved by Scott and Marg Duncan and family. He was a cherished member of the family and will be fondly remembered. Len was a farmer, carpenter, trucker and jack of all trades. Family dogs brought Len a tremendous amount of joy. He loved the Lord and worship was very important to him. For the past two and a half years Len was a resident at Trillium Manor where he received care from the most compassionate staff with special thanks to the staff on Oro-Medonte. Our heartfelt thanks to Len's primary physician Dr. Fagan. Due to current world events, in accordance with provincial guidelines, social distancing and the wearing of face masks is mandatory and appreciated while in the facility. Visitation will take place at Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Friday, November 20th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 21st at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of Len's life in the chapel starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery in Orillia. As an expression of sympathy, in memory of Len, a donation to Trillium Manor Bus Fund would be appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
