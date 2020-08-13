THOMAS MONTGOMERY

The family of Tom Montgomery expresses our most sincere thanks to family and friends who offered support and comfort during the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The items of food, phone calls, texts, posts on social media, cards, flowers and donations made in Tom's memory are greatly appreciated. Thank you to the Creemore firefighters, paramedics and police for their compassionate assistance at a difficult time. Our appreciation to Rev. Jane Sullivan of the Creemore/New Lowell United Church for her loving tribute and to the staff of Fawcett Funeral Home, especially Jim Henderson, for their thoughtfulness and guidance. June, Barb, Jane, Margie, Merle and families



