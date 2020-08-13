1/
THOMAS MONTGOMERY
The family of Tom Montgomery expresses our most sincere thanks to family and friends who offered support and comfort during the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The items of food, phone calls, texts, posts on social media, cards, flowers and donations made in Tom's memory are greatly appreciated. Thank you to the Creemore firefighters, paramedics and police for their compassionate assistance at a difficult time. Our appreciation to Rev. Jane Sullivan of the Creemore/New Lowell United Church for her loving tribute and to the staff of Fawcett Funeral Home, especially Jim Henderson, for their thoughtfulness and guidance. June, Barb, Jane, Margie, Merle and families

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
1 entry
August 1, 2020
I always enjoyed Tom's company at Manito Shrine Club meetings. The night he received the recognition of being one of Manito's charter members was an especially memorable one. Tom always had a twinkle in his "happy" eyes. We'll miss him.
David John Hood
Acquaintance
