May 30, 1931 - December 22, 2019 Peacefully passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Helen Hamilton (nee Thomas). Loving father of Steven Hamilton and Margaret Campbell (Bradley). Proud Poppa of Tyler Hamilton and Crosby Campbell. Dear brother of late Bob Hamilton (Ruth), Verna McPherson (late Bill) and Rhea Fletcher (late Morris). Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and many good friends. Thanks to St. Elizabeth Girls and Bayshore Home Health for all the care Norm received. Thank you to Dr. Vanderwater, his nurses, Diane Derlis for her care of Diabetes and Family Health Team. To our nurses at Tollendale, thanks for all their care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Norm's life will be held in the Spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, Bond Head United Church or a . Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.