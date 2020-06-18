Thomas PRYCE
October 10, 1925 - June 12, 2020 WWII B118263 (Former resident of Cookstown) With great sadness we announce that Tom Pryce passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife Jane. Loving father to his late sons Tom and Micheal and survived by his daughter. Karen. He was an amazing grandfather to Robert Pryce, Christy Pryce, Jennifer Thistle and Katie Daigle (Marc Daigle), great grandfather to 10 and a great great grandfather to one. He was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews as well as brother in law to Robert Clegg, Judy Clegg and Sheilah Thompson. He was a great story teller and always had a new joke to tell. We will miss him always. A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held at a later date. ( Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cooktown)

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.
