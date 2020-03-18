Home

Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
At the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Tompkins (nee Corbett), father of Sharon Keeley (Mark), Steven Tompkins (Melissa) and Donna Verstraten (Darren). Loving grandfather of Jessica Coulson, Amy Keeley-Gauld (Ryan), Devin & Allison Tompkins and Kordell Verstraten. Great grandfather of Jake, Ryley and Bennett. Dear brother of Len and Paul Tompkins, Terry Ballantyne and the late Denise Tompkins. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the War Amps of Canada. Cremation entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 18, 2020
