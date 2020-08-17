Passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Coldwater with his family at his side on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 59 of Oshawa. Loved father of James (Natalie) and Brandy (Alexander). Loving grandfather of Noah and Benjamin. Dear brother of Robert "Bob" (Tracey), Sherry (Ray), Cindy (Ken), and the late Stephen. Will be missed by his niece Kim (Roy) and by his great nieces Emma and Jayden. Following cremation a celebration of life for Brent's family will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Brent may be made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre "Odette Cancer Centre", Toronto and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com