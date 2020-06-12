Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved husband of 53 years to Susan Tucker. Loved father of Neil (Christa) and Dan (Kristie). Loving grandfather of Ryenn, Cole, Madison and Mitchell. Dear brother of Vicki Duncan, Mary-Lou Redecki, Betty Ann Graham, Marg Blue, Pauline House and Joe Tucker. If so desired memorial donations to Stronach Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.