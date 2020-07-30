Thomas Montgomery of Creemore passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 27, 2020 in his 94th year. Devoted husband of June (nee Kitchen) of 69 years, loving father of Barb (Bob) McArthur, Jane (late Tom) Anderson, Margie (Ron McCarl), Merle (Ronnie) MacDonald. Cherished Papa/Poppy of Mark (Sabrina) & Krista McArthur, Heather, David & Scott Anderson, Christopher (Anita) Greer & Cory (Hailey) Halliday, Kaitlyn (Tyler) MacDonald. Proud great grandpa to Easton, Summer, Reese, Ryleigh, Maddux, Oaklyn, and Heidi. Brother of Gertie Gowan, Bill and sister-in-law Jean. Predeceased by parents Gertrude and Thomas, siblings Mary (Alvin) Williams, Lawrence, Alice (Lloyd) Stewart, Edward and brother-in-law Carl Gowan. Remembered by his many nieces and nephews and friends. Born in Creemore, Tom was always a proud resident of the village, serving as an auxiliary police officer, volunteer firefighter, and baseball coach. His first career took him on the Great Lakes on the ship Donnacona. He also worked at Pettigrew's Garage, Thompson Lumber, and enjoyed a long career as a custodian with the Simcoe County District School Board. Tom was a valuable member of the St. John's United Church, serving as a custodian for 30 years. Long time Mason of Nitetis Lodge Creemore and charter member of Manito Shrine Club. Lifetime member of the Eastern Star. Cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at Creemore Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada or St. John's United Church, Creemore, are appreciated by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to June at 7700 County Rd. 9 Creemore, ON L0M 1G0 Friends may visit Tom's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com