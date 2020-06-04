Tiina Nautras
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Tiina Nautras at the age of 68 years on May 4, 2020. Tiina was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her daughters and grandchildren. In her healthy years, Tiina was an active and devoted member of her church family. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano at church services and sharing her love of music with the congregation. Tiina could often be seen enjoying long walks around Kempenfelt Bay with friends and her daughters. Tiina liked reading a good book on the porch, completing Suduko puzzles, and spending time with friends over cups of tea; undoubtedly a tribute to her British roots. Tiina loved playing the piano at home and singing with her grandchildren and took great joy in sharing music with them. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Gallagher; Krista Gallagher; grandson Ian Peacock; and granddaughter Charlotte Peacock. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.
