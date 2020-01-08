Home

POWERED BY

Services
Innisfil Funeral Home Limited
7910 Yonge Street
Innisfil, ON L9S 1L5
(705) 431-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim CLEMMENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim (Charles) CLEMMENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim (Charles) CLEMMENS Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Royal Victoria Hospital, in Barrie, at the age of 77. Beloved Husband of the late Ruth (nee Cole). Loving father of Cynthia (Steve). Cherished grandfather of Mark, Kayla and Nicole. Predeceased by his parents Ivan Clemmens and Elizabeth (nee Wallwin), and his brother Ivan (Joyce) Clemmens. Tim will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Friends may be received at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME (7910 Yonge St., Stroud) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. for a celebration of Tim's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Barrie District Hunters & Anglers Conservation Club and are greatly appreciated by the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -