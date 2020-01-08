|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Royal Victoria Hospital, in Barrie, at the age of 77. Beloved Husband of the late Ruth (nee Cole). Loving father of Cynthia (Steve). Cherished grandfather of Mark, Kayla and Nicole. Predeceased by his parents Ivan Clemmens and Elizabeth (nee Wallwin), and his brother Ivan (Joyce) Clemmens. Tim will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Friends may be received at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME (7910 Yonge St., Stroud) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. for a celebration of Tim's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Barrie District Hunters & Anglers Conservation Club and are greatly appreciated by the family.