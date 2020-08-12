It has brought us all great heartache to announce the late passing of our dear Timothy Brian Logan; born November 1, 1958. Tim passed away early morning of August 8, 2020 in his home; with his loving family, by his side. He leaves behind his beautiful wife (of 36 years) Catherine, his five children whom he would always stand by even when they were in the wrong; Timothy JR, Brian (Tiffany), Natasha-Lynne, Michelle aka Gitch, and Edward aka Eddiy (Aurora) and will forever be missed and cherished by his sons-in-law, Miguel and Raymond, who have always been there when he needed them. But most of all he will forever be loved, honored and respected by his strong hearted grandchildren; Elizabeth, Paige, Melrose, Joseph, Landon, Cory, Camilo, Aria and Catalina. He will be forever missed and loved by his best friend and brother-in-law, Will, his sister Heather, his niece Samantha and her fiance Chris, his great nieces Sabrina and Alicia and Faith; as well as his nephew Michael and his great nephew Zach. Tim was a hard-working, joyful, smart, strong, talented, and caring man. If you needed him, he would be there in a heartbeat. He loved everyone even when he would state otherwise. He had such a big heart and would never say no to anyone. He had such a large group of friends whom he claimed as family and he was never without his newspapers. He ran a taxi business from '86 to '92, was mechanically inclined that he has passed along to his son's, and has been a newspaper man for over 30 years, with the Alliston Herald, Barrie Examiner, Barrie Advance, Metroland Media and Torstar; his family will be continuing his legacy in the newspaper business. Tim's wishes will be put into place; he was cremated on Monday; and will be celebrated when his family is ready to do so by a Celebration of Life. His family would appreciate if all could respect their space as they grieve the loss of their superhero. His family will carry on his passion; his campsite and honor him, there. He loved his time there with his family and friends while watching his grandchildren grow. There was never a day where he did not have something to do, he was always on the go and enjoyed his gardening and his precious flowers. Nothing in this world will ever replace the hole in the hearts of all he has embraced life with. Thank you for everything you have taught, and done on this Earth. You have been a true inspiration for all and as you would say, "One good looking man!" So as he would say, Everyone, "Get 'r Done!" His wife has asked that anyone that wishes to partake in his Celebration of Life to please send an email to timlogan_87@hotmail.com; that will be how they inform you of the date and place.



