Timothy SCHWANDT

April 9, 1954 - August 7, 2020 In Loving Memory Schwandt, Timothy John Passed away suddenly at home in Ajax on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 66. Tim leaves behind his partner Bonnie Evans, sisters Janie Long, Judy Rabbitts (Dale), his nephew Todd Rabbitts (Jitka) and their children Lillia, Lianey, and Sam, his nieces Jodi McKee (Jason) and their children Ashlyn and Kinley, and Andrea Betty (David) and their children Kate and Jack. Tim will be remembered as a gentle giant and as someone who was very generous with his time and would give his shirt off his back to anyone. He loved his cottage, the outdoors, fishing and camping. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Tim, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com