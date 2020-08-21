1/1
Timothy SCHWANDT
April 9, 1954 - August 7, 2020 In Loving Memory Schwandt, Timothy John Passed away suddenly at home in Ajax on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 66. Tim leaves behind his partner Bonnie Evans, sisters Janie Long, Judy Rabbitts (Dale), his nephew Todd Rabbitts (Jitka) and their children Lillia, Lianey, and Sam, his nieces Jodi McKee (Jason) and their children Ashlyn and Kinley, and Andrea Betty (David) and their children Kate and Jack. Tim will be remembered as a gentle giant and as someone who was very generous with his time and would give his shirt off his back to anyone. He loved his cottage, the outdoors, fishing and camping. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Tim, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
